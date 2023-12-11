ST. LOUIS — Starting Wednesday, BJC employees will be required to wear masks while in patient care settings. A BJC spokesperson says the decision was made to control the spread of infection during the current peak respiratory virus season. Patients and visitors are not currently required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.

Masks are effective in slowing the spread of diseases like COVID-19 by acting as a barrier to respiratory droplets that may contain infectious particles. They prevent the transmission of viruses by covering the nose and mouth, reducing the risk of both spreading and contracting infections.

The preventive measure is a significant role in public health strategies, helping protect communities and vulnerable populations.