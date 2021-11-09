Mass car break-ins plaguing St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have revealed staggering new numbers and new information about “how” the thieves do it and “who” they are targeting.

Four or five thieves work out of a single car, police said. They roll into the parking lot of a company with large overnight work staff from Amazon and UPS to Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging and Belt Service Corp.

They quickly hit 30, 40, even 50 cars, and steal whatever they find, including cash, credit cards, jewelry, and firearms, police said.

“The groups will jump out and within 6 minutes they’re gone from the scene,” said Police Officer Adrian Washington, with the St. Louis County Police Department.

“As of today, Nov. 9th, we have had a total, in central county alone, of 164 vehicles broken into. Out of that number, five firearms were stolen out of those vehicles.”

The vast majority of targeted vehicles were in Earth City.

“There are groups that are doing all these car break-ins. We don’t know if all these are connected,” Washington said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video to help identify suspects and are warning people to either take everything into work with them or leave it at home, especially firearms.