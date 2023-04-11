ST. LOUIS – The Washington University emergency Medical Department is set to have important mass casualty training later Tuesday morning. It comes one day after a shooter went in a Louisville, Kentucky bank, killed five people, and injured several others.

The Steinberg Rink in Forest Park will soon be transformed into a mass casualty scene. While the scene may be staged, the knowledge that the participants will gain will be very real.

The training is planned for two hours Tuesday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Organizers say there will be three different explosion scenarios. We’re told there will be about 50 people taking part, including undergrad students and ER residents.

For Tuesday morning’s training, one explosion simulation will focus on mostly adult patients, triage, and pre-hospital treatment. Another scenario will include pediatric patients, caring for multiple patients, securing scenes, and reuniting families. The third simulation will be an explosion at something like a rave or a music festival, where there might be hundreds or thousands of people, including some who may be drunk or on drugs.

The training is more timely because of Monday’s tragedy in Louisville, although the training was planned prior.

Organizers hope that those who go through this training will come out of it with a better understanding of how to handle mass casualty situations. That includes dealing without of hospital disaster triage treatment and team-based communications.