ST. LOUIS – A local remembrance mass is happening Thursday, January 5, for those who wish to commemorate his life. That service is set to take place later at the Cathedral Basilica.

Archbishop Rozanski will hold a mass of remembrance for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. A video of the funeral service for Pope Benedict earlier Thursday morning in St. Peter’s Square showed some 60,000 people were expected to attend.

Pope Benedict was 95 years old when he passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Benedict was 78 years old when he became pope in April 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. He resigned in February 2013.

Pope Benedict traveled to many places during his time as pope, including a trip to the U.S. in 2008. Among those remembering Pope Benedict Thursday is Cardinal Timothy Dolan. He is a native St. Louisan who now leads the New York Archdiocese.

“Yes. Yes. We mourn his death. We will miss him very much. We are sad, but we also praise Almighty God for the gift that he was. His 96 years is his piety, his humility, his towering intellect, his tender care of the flock as the successor of Saint Peter, the Bishop of Rome, or our Holy Father, the Pope.”

The mass starts at noon Thursday. If you can’t attend in person but want to watch it, the service will be streamed online in several places including the Cathedral Basilica’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.