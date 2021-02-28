Mass vaccination event at Omega Center provides over 1,300 people their first vaccine shot

ST. LOUIS – A mass vaccination event held at the Omega Center on Goodfellow provided over 1,300 first doses of the vaccine Saturday.

The vaccine was given to people 65 and older and to those with qualifying medical conditions.

