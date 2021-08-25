Massage therapist pleads guilty to sexual abuse, must register as sex offender

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 32-year-old Overland man must register as a sex offender and could face up to a year in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse.

The defendant, Alan Cross, worked as a massage therapist at MassageLuXe in Rock Hill. Cross admitted in court to making non-consensual genital contact with a client on Oct. 4, 2019.

Rock Hill Police investigated the matter before turning the case over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Cross pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree sexual abuse.