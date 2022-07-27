ST. LOUIS – If you use MetroLink for your morning commute, be aware that the historic rainfall and flooding are causing service disruptions and those issues may not end anytime soon.

The Forest Park Debaliviere MetroLink station was one of the stations that were hit hard by the massive storms. This is a pivotal point for MetroLink because it’s where the red line and the blue lines connect in St. Louis. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the station Tuesday.



The video shows where you can see the tracks underwater. Metro officials said in besides flooding on MetroLink tracks, the high water also caused damage to MetroLink equipment, network communications, and signals, especially here at the Forest Park Debaliviere station.

As a result of all of the damage, Metro officials said it’s possible that normal MetroLink service may not be restored for potentially two weeks or longer. Tuesday morning, MetroLink riders traveling through the city of St. Louis and St. Louis county are being encouraged to seek alternate transportation options until further notice. Here are the latest details on MetroLink operations for Wednesday morning.

MetroLink trains are operating on a 20-minute schedule between the Central West End station and the Shiloh-Scott station. No red line trains are running between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the Central West End station. No blue line trains are operating between the Central West End station and the University City Big Bend station.

To travel between the Central West End station and the Shiloh-Scott station, Metro officials said riders should use the red line trains since no blue line trains are running east of the Central West End station.

For more information about Metro assistance, please contact 314-207-9786 (text) or 314-231-2345 (phone).