ST. LOUIS – A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday night. It’s the second time a fire has erupted at the location in one day.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire overwhelming the three-story home. Parts of the building had collapsed. The blaze has been shooting from windows and the building’s roof.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported the first fire in the home Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. No one has reported any injuries. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.