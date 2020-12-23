Massive fire in De Soto fills sky with smoke

DE SOTO, Mo. – Fire crews in De Soto responded to a massive fire in the 100 block of Clement Street late Tuesday afternoon.
At this time, it is not confirmed how the fire started.
FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.
