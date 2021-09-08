Massive funeral procession for a fallen soldier to close I-70 today

ZUMBEHL TOWNSHIP, Mo. – The remains of a Wentzville Marine killed during the recent suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan will return home later today. A hero’s welcome is expected for 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. Schmitz’s remains will be brought to Baue Funeral Home near I-70 and Cave Springs after they arrive at Lambert Airport.

Schmitz was among the 13 American military members killed on August 26th when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport.

The tributes have already started. People came out overnight and put up around 3,500 flags to honor Schmitz and the other service members killed in that attack. There are 13 rows of flags, one row for each American service member killed in that horrific attack.

After the arrival at Lambert, Lance Corporal Schmitz’s remains will be escorted 12 miles along I-70 here to the funeral home. The Missouri Highway Patrol will shut down I-70 for the procession. The escort will include 1,000 motorcycles from the Patriot Guard.

There are eight overpasses along the procession route. Thousands of people are expected to line the route to pay respects to Schmitz. Firefighters plan to hang massive American flags along the route at all of the overpasses.

Schedule:

Remains are expected to arrive at lambert at 12:35 pm. There will be a private family viewing.

Then the procession is scheduled to start around 1:15 pm or 1:30 pm.

Watch live coverage of the procession on this website.