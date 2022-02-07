Massive snow piles keeping crews busy across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you’ve been out since last week’s winter storm, you’ll notice huge mounds of snow all over plowed lots. Even though we have some warm days ahead this week, it’s going to take a while for these piles to melt away, which means work continues for area crews.

For Chris Richard of American Snow & Ice, his crews will maintain their already hectic pace.

“We have to treat the black ice every night to keep our customers and the employees at all of our stores safe. Knowing that some of our employees come in at 5 in the morning to stock shelves,” said Richard.

These mountains of snow will be here for some time to come.

“I would say an easy three to four weeks depending on the temperatures and that’s God forbid we don’t get another snow,” he said.

During the day these piles are snow but when temperatures fall below freezing at night they turn back to ice. This means it takes longer to thaw the next day and there won’t be as much melting of the pile.

“If you were to take a cup of snow and you were to take an ice cube. The cup of snow is going to melt faster any day of the week just due to the fact that ice is dense. Snow is not quite as dense,” said Richard.

Richard and his crew use heavy machinery to move the massive snow mountains.

“And then we’ll put down a fresh layer of salt,” he said. “And then we will cure the problem of refreezing. And we can go to bed knowing the parking lot’s safe and nobody’s going to get hurt.”