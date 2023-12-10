ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man spent his life collecting merchandise from his favorite soda brands, and now it’s all on display at the new St. Charles Soda Museum and Arcade.



It is located on North Main Street in the heart of St. Charles, along the Missouri River. Owner Tom Smith says he’s collected vintage soft drink advertising for the last 39 years. He finally got to put his collection on display.

Getting the museum and arcade ready for business wasn’t easy or cheap. Smith says he had to sell much of his other investments to have enough to fulfill his one true dream.

The museum is divided into three parts. On the first floor, you’ll find classic advertisements from major brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7-Up, and many more. On the mezzanine and second floor, you’ll find classic bottles and other memorabilia. The arcade is in the basement, with classic games like air hockey, Pac-Man, and Donkey Kong Jr.

“It’s one thing to have all these wonderful items locked up in my house for me to enjoy, but it’s a whole other thing for me to share them with other people,” said Tom Smith.

It opens at 10 a.m. each day except for Sunday, when it opens at noon.