MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Fire crews from multiple departments were busy overnight battling a recycling plant fire. The fire is out and crews are clearing the scene. There is quite a clean-up job for workers.

Federal International Recycling and Waste Solutions on Prichard Farm Road works with paper products. The business was a hub of activity early this morning with many crews fighting a challenging fire.

Firefighters rushed to the area a little before 1:00 am after receiving a fire alarm call. When the first crew arrived, they found two trailers outside of the main building loaded with paper products that were on fire. There were also other bails of paper products outside of the trailers on fire as well.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms with some 13 departments responding. It took crews some time to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries are being reported.