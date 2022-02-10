Matchbox 20 tour rescheduled for 2023

THE VOICE — “Live Show” Episode 321B — Pictured: (l-r) Trevin Hunte, Matchbox 20, Nicholas David — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – This year’s Matchbox 20 North American tour has been rescheduled due to COVID concerns.

The announcement was made on the band’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon. New tour dates are planned for the spring and summer of 2023.

Matchbox 20 has been rescheduled to play in St. Louis for Tuesday, June 20, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

“We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!” lead singer Rob Thomas said in the post.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new tour dates and refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to the Facebook post.

For more information, visit Matchbox 20 and Live Nation websites.