ST. LOUIS – Rock band Matchbox Twenty announced that they are coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 20. It’s all part of their 50+ show, Slow Dream Tour. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week.

Matchbox Twenty has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Slow Dream Tour schedule

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

6 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

6/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

6/20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo

6/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

6/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena

7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/ 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre