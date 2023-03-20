ST. LOUIS – Rock band Matchbox Twenty announced that they are coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 20. It’s all part of their 50+ show, Slow Dream Tour. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week.
Matchbox Twenty has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.
Slow Dream Tour schedule
- 5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- 5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
- 5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- 5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
- 5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
- 5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- 5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
- 5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- 5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
- 5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- 5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
- 6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- 6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 6 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- 6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
- 6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island
- 6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- 6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center
- 6/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- 6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
- 6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
- 6/20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 6/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo
- 6/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- 6/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- 6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- 7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
- 7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena
- 7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place
- 7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- 7/ 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground
- 7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- 7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- 7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
- 7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- 7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- 7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- 7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
- 7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 8/2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- 8/4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
- 8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
- 8/6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre