Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club will hold 50th annual summer day camps despite pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club feared that the COVID-19 pandemic would hinder them from halting their Summer Day Camp this year. Instead of canceling, they adjusted; and will host their 50th six-week summer day camp starting on June 15.

“We are ecstatic that we are actually able to have a physical summer camp,” said LaJuan Williams, Cultural Arts and Health Director. “Our families are accustom to them having a place for their kids that’s safe during the summer.”

They have taken extra measures to ensure the kids will be safe. Campers will have their temperatures checked upon arrival, complete a daily health questionnaire, practice social distancing, frequently sanitize, and wear masks.

“Those are going to be some of the precautions that are going to be very different for our members when they come,” Williams said. “Some necessary precautions to make sure that we do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”

At past camps, children are usually allowed to select two electives that they wish to focus on. In order to onside by CDC guidelines, all campers will rotate between a variety of learning and physical activities.

“With the onset of the pandemic, they’re actually going to be forced to diversify their activities, which is a good thing,” Williams said.

Registration for camp is still open, but there are limited spots available. You can go to the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club website to register your child.