Matt ‘Big City’ Adams: Wainwright vs. Scherzer is the matchup fans deserve

ST. LOUIS – The home run Matt ‘Big City’ Adams hit for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 is one of the most memorable moments in team history.

“From making eye contact seeing the ball go over the fence, looking back into the dugout with pure joy, celebrating with my teammates as I rounded the bases. It’s priceless,” Adams said.

“To be able to get that curtain call in front of 40 close 50 thousand fans is awesome.”

Lifelong Cardinals fan Stephen Davis said it’s a memory he’ll never forget either.

“Soon as that ball left the bat you knew it was going down the right-field line into the crowd three-run shot that’s game.”

Davis hopes Wednesday night’s Wild Card game ends in the same result as game four of the 2014 NLDS, a Dodgers loss.

“I wish Kershaw’s arm didn’t get sore because you know we have his number. I guess we’ll have to deal with Scherzer instead,” Davis said.

“I’m thinking we’re just going to light up Scherzer the same way, then move on.”

As the Cardinals get ready to face the Dodgers Wednesday for the win or go home, Adams said the duel on the mound is what baseball fans deserve this time of the year.

“I think for the game of baseball it’s just going to be a great game to tune into and watch as a baseball fan,” Adams said.

Superstitions are part of baseball and when a team is playing well, they might stick to a routine that’s helped produce wins. When special moments happen, they pick up on them and this season has been for the cardinals.

“The team comes together and clings on to those moments,” Adams said.

From Mike Shannon retiring to a 17-game win streak that only a baseball player could believe possible, Adams said the support Cardinals players receive from fans plays a huge role, and players fed off their energy.

“It’s going to go a long way and they’re going to be tough to beat,” Adams said.

Davis agreed.

“The energy is there the city’s behind them you get that feeling that something special could happen,” Davis said.