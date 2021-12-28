Mayo Clinic launches new diet program

Over the shoulder shot of young Asian woman checking calories intake and nutrition values using diet tracking app on smart phone while eating avocado and quinoa salad at the cafe. Healthy eating lifestyles.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new diet developed by the Mayo Clinic recently launched nationwide.

The New Mayo Clinic Diet aims to help people lose weight, and improve their health by adopting new healthy habits and breaking unhealthy ones, according to a press release.

The diet program was created by a team of weight-loss experts at the Mayo Clinic that “is built on a powerful new digital behavior change platform.”

It offers flexible meal plans such as vegetarian, Mediterranean, high protein, and keto, all of which are “based on a weight loss solution that consistently ranks on the US News & World Report Best Diet list and No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list,” according to the press release.

In addition to meals and recipes, members have access to a “habit optimizer,” unlimited access to a private Facebook group, and more “to help members lose three times more weight.”

The New Mayo Clinic Diet features:

Personalized Mayo Clinic-approved meal plans and recipes, based on the #1 New York Times best-selling diet that consistently ranks as a US News & World Report Best Diet

Holistic and whole self-focused program – Calorie counting not required

Food tracker with 1,000,000+ database

Equipment-free workouts

Tools to track progress and log your meals, exercise, measurements, and body weight

Access to the unparalleled educational content and expertise of the Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic Diet 12-Week Course to help you learn the principles of healthy weight loss

“The New Mayo Clinic Diet partners a whole-health weight loss program with an innovative digital platform,” said Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.

“Another evolutionary element of the new Mayo Diet is a focus on the psychological aspects of weight management. “The new Mayo Clinic Diet Assessment assesses a participant’s diet mindset and gives them positive reassurance and mental support as they undertake a lifestyle change that, for many, can be very, very challenging.”

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet, click here.