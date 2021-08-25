Mayor describes the future of St. Louis for Teen Vogue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Tishaura Jones is being featured in Teen Vogue magazine. She made history in 2021 after being elected as the city’s first Black female mayor. The interview touches on topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, closing the Workhouse, defunding police, and distributing federal COVID recovery grants.

The mayor says that poverty is driving crime in St. Louis. She tells Teen Vogue that you don’t see crimes of poverty like carjackings and robberies in wealthy neighborhoods. Her goal is to bring economic development to poor neighborhoods. This will help the city reduce crime over the long term.

What will St. Louis look like four years from now? Jones says the possibilities are endless and she wants to see cranes above the north St. Louis skyline working on new developments.

Tishaura Jones wants to live up to her reputation as “the people’s mayor.” https://t.co/aJdjAwLjs2 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 19, 2021