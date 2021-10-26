Mayor Jones, County Executive Page support Loop Trolley grant but only if Bi-State runs it

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page voiced support for a federal grant to restore the Delmar Loop Trolley but under certain conditions.

In a letter to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Jones and Page said the 2.2-mile trolley line was constructed without consideration of the effects on the surrounding neighborhoods, thus contributing to its disappointing performance.

In its 11 months of operation, the Loop Trolley netted just $32,486. It cost local taxpayers $51 million to build the trolley system connecting the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop in University City.

The trolley has sat dormant for nearly two years.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments will ultimately decide whether or not to award $1.26 million in federal funds to relaunch the trolley.

Jones and Page said they would endorse giving the Loop Trolley the funds under the following conditions: dissolving the Loop Trolley Company, ensuring no additional city and county dollars will be used to fund the Loop Trolley, and turning over full control of the trolley to the Bi-State Development Agency.

Bi-State, which runs MetroLink and the Metro bus system in the St. Louis region, previously rejected an offer to run the Loop Trolley in Jan. 2020.