FENTON, Mo. - If you've been thinking about planning a family road trip, there will be a new place to stop by before heading out on the highway. Wally's roadside travel shop opens Friday in Fenton just off I-44 at 950 Assembly Parkway.

The location is 36,000 square feet and has 72 fueling stations, 5 high-speed electric charging stations, and all the food you want, plus space for shopping.