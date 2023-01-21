ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones spent part of her weekend visiting Girls Inc. in St. Louis, a nonprofit that provides education and cultural programs in safe environments for girls.

While visiting, Jones gave young girls some encouraging words and insight about her humble beginnings, motherhood and becoming the first Black mayor of St. Louis City.

Mayor Jones also talked about losing her first political race for mayor to prove you could come back strong from any challenges.

“Politics kind of called me, and I answered the call,” said Jones. “A lot of times when women run for office, it’s not something that we think of initially like ‘I want to do that when I grow up.’ I’m here to tell you the only requirement you need in order to be a politician is to care about your community.”

Jones previously served as the Treasurer of the City of St. Louis from 2013-2021 and within the Missouri House of Representatives from 2008-2013.