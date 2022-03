ST. LOUIS – The nation’s largest resource for women in politics selected St. Louis City Mayor Jones as a nominee for the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award is named in honor of the dedicated and courageous Former Representative Gabby Giffords. Giffords resigned from the House of Representatives due to a severe brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt. The award celebrates extraordinary women serving in state or local offices.

You can vote for the Mayor here.