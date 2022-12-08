ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Wednesday to create a reparations commission for the City of St. Louis.

The commission will consist of nine members who explore and recommend opportunities for reparations in the city.

Jones says the commission will explore the history of race-based harms in the city, reveal the present-day manifestations of that history and propose potential funding resources to address harms.

“The people closest to the problems are closest to the solution,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I look forward to reviewing this commission’s work to chart a course that restores the vitality of Black communities in our city after decades of disinvestment. We cannot succeed as a city if one half is allowed to fail.”

Jones adds that all commission members must live in the City of St. Louis and represent different backgrounds. There will be at least one civil rights advocate, clergy member, attorney, academics, public health professional, and youth. Members will serve on a volunteer basis.

For the full executive order, click here. If you are interested in applying for the commission, click here.