Mayor Jones takes part in virtual meeting with VP Harris

ST. LOUIS– Mayor Tishaura Jones participated in a virtual meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. She and other mayors across the country discussed how the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Agenda will benefit communities across the country.

Jones shared her personal experience regarding childcare and advocated for provisions in the Build Back Better Agenda that give St. Louis families and children the foundational support they need to thrive.

“Before my son started Kindergarten, my child care expenses cost more than my mortgage,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We need to expand quality, affordable child care and preschool options to support working parents, and the White House’s Build Back Better Agenda helps us do just that. It was an honor to receive this unique opportunity to put St. Louis back on the map and to discuss our vision for the future with the Vice President Harris.”

The Vice President will discuss how the Build Back Better Framework and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will lower costs for families, cut taxes for parents, make historic investments in our Nation’s infrastructure and public transit, and create good-paying jobs in St. Louis and across the country.

Here are the mayors participating:

· Mayor Tishaura Jones (D-St. Louis, MO)

· Mayor Bryan Barnett (R-Rochester Hills, MI)

· Mayor Jenny Durkan (D-Seattle, WA)

· Mayor Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach, CA)

· Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston, TX)

Thursday, President Joe Biden declared he had reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departed for overseas summits.

Biden’s remarks at the White House came after he traveled to Capitol Hill to make the case to House Democrats for the still-robust domestic package — $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs — that the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.

St. Louis also is part of President Joe Biden’s new Community Violence Intervention Collaborative, a plan aimed at curtailing gun violence across the country.

The plan focuses on addressing gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police, and offering community support.