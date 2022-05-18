ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones will discuss the police chief search Wednesday morning during a news conference. She will be joined by the director of public safety Dan Isom, Chief John Hayden, and Lt. Col. Michael Sack.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department since 1994. He is among the commanders eligible to apply to be St. Louis police chief, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The news conference will take place in the Mayor’s Office lobby at 10:30 a.m.

Chief Hayden announced in September 2021 that he would retire in February 2022. He postponed his retirement in January. It is not clear at this time when Hayden will step down.