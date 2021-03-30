Mayor Krewson: Every city resident who wants COVID vaccine could get it within next 8 weeks

ST. LOUIS – The mayor of St. Louis said a large-scale mass vaccination event planned for next week should supply enough vaccines to everyone in the city who wants one.

Crews from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will soon be at The Dome at America’s Center to begin setting up for the mass clinic that is expected to vaccinate about 100,000 people.

“We think that that’s going to be able to reach almost everybody in the city of St. Louis who wants a vaccination,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

The FEMA event is expected to vaccinate 168,000 individuals in the city of St. Louis in an eight-week period.

The program will launch on April 7 and give shots to about 3,000 people a day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The site will open two days before all adult Missouri residents will become eligible to receive the shot.

Both the one and two-shot vaccines will be given out depending on what is available.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in the St. Louis area Tuesday. He expects the delivery of vaccine doses from the federal government to increase over the next few weeks.

“We hope in April to get what we believe is coming out from the federal side. If we can get up there on the state level to 250 to 300 thousand doses a week, then we’ll change the needle by the end of April, considering that’s just the state portion and with the federal side of it doing we should be a long way down that path by the end of April,” Parson said.

If you are interested in registering for an appointment at the FEMA large-scale vaccination event next week, you can go to the state website covidvaccine.Mo.gov/navigator.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call 877-435-8411 to register.