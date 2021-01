ST. LOUIS, Mo- Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that COVID numbers in the city of St. Louis remain too high to consider restoring closing time for bars and restaurants from the current 11 p.m. restriction.

In her regular Facebook update, Mayor Krewson said that the “moderate, middle of the road approach” taken to balance trying to keep people employed and safe “has struck a pretty good balance.” Despite the efforts of everyone so far, the city’s COVID numbers are “still extremely high.”