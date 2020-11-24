Mayor Krewson tours Moderna vaccine trial facilities at SLU

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson toured St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development Monday evening, to see where Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is in phase 3 of its clinical trial.

With unprecedented speed and an unheard-of effective rate, St. Louis University’s doctors Daniel Hoft and Sharon Frey said the vaccine has made incredible strides so far.

“No one in our field thought in our wildest dreams that the first two vaccines tested against COVID-10 would have 90 percent efficacy and that is what is being seen and we are just so thrilled that is the case because it is the way to potentially end the pandemic,” Dr. Hoft asid.

Moderna’s vaccine, as well as Pfizer’s, are reporting more than 94 percent effectiveness rating. Doctors Hoft and Frey said most vaccines out now don’t have this high of a rating.

“We wish that 95 percent efficacy was common, you could compare it to the measles vaccine, that is in the high 90 percent,” Dr. Frey said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the efficacy rate is a “huge testament to all of the doctors, researchers and the participants.”

“They are the ones making the breakthroughs possible, they are the ones putting in the long hours in the name of science, they are the ones helping us see a glimmer of light,” she said.

Doctors Frey and Hoft said there is a high effective rate and a low risk. They would not say exactly how many people are taking part in the trial, but said there are several hundred and they have not seen any serious issues related to the vaccine thus far. The doctors said during the trial they have seen mild complaints, such as headaches or fevers, but nothing serious.

“It’s my hope that whenever this vaccine is ready for the world, people will know and appreciate the countless St. Louisans who played a role,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said.