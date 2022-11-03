ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today.

Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It was passed at the same time IDs became required to vote in the state. So, if you want to vote early or on election day, don’t forget your driver’s license or other state or federally accepted identification card. Your voter’s card will not be accepted as a valid ID.

“Your vote is your voice and the way we make change in our communities,” states Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “No-excuse absentee voting is a great opportunity to cast your ballot early, on your own schedule, ahead of Election Day on November 8. It’s fast, easy, and convenient, and I encourage St. Louisans to learn more about all their options to vote.”

Where can you vote right now?

From October 25 to November 7, 2022, you may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

Three St. Louis Public Library branches on Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Buder Library, 4401 Hampton

Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge

Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Avenue

Voters can also cast a ballot early right across the street at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, November 5: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Board of Elections office and satellite sites will be available for returning absentee ballots or casting absentee ballots on the following dates:

October 27 – November 4 (Weekdays, 8am to 4:30pm)

October 29 & November 5 (Saturday, 9am to 1pm)

November 7 (Monday, 8am to 5pm)

Absentee Voting Locations:

North County Recreation Complex

2577 Redman Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Board of Elections (BOE)

725 Northwest Plaza Drive

St. Ann, MO 63074

UMSL Millennium Student Center

17 Arnold Grobman Drive

Bellerive Acres, MO 63121

St. Louis County Library

Mid County Branch

7821 Maryland Avenue

Clayton, MO 63105

Mid County Branch 7821 Maryland Avenue Clayton, MO 63105 St. Louis County Library

Daniel Boone Branch

300 Clarkson Road

Ellisville, MO 63011

Daniel Boone Branch 300 Clarkson Road Ellisville, MO 63011 STLCC Meramec

Business Administration Building (Room 105)

11333 Big Bend Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Business Administration Building (Room 105) 11333 Big Bend Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 St. Johns UCC Mehlville

11333 St. Johns Church Road

Green Park, MO 63123

St. Charles County Election Authority

397 Turner Boulevard, St. Peters

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Election Authority

729 Maple Street

Hillsboro, MO 63050