ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today.
Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It was passed at the same time IDs became required to vote in the state. So, if you want to vote early or on election day, don’t forget your driver’s license or other state or federally accepted identification card. Your voter’s card will not be accepted as a valid ID.
“Your vote is your voice and the way we make change in our communities,” states Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “No-excuse absentee voting is a great opportunity to cast your ballot early, on your own schedule, ahead of Election Day on November 8. It’s fast, easy, and convenient, and I encourage St. Louisans to learn more about all their options to vote.”
Where can you vote right now?
From October 25 to November 7, 2022, you may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.
St. Louis City:
Three St. Louis Public Library branches on Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Buder Library, 4401 Hampton
- Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge
- Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Avenue
Voters can also cast a ballot early right across the street at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, November 5: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
St. Louis County:
The Board of Elections office and satellite sites will be available for returning absentee ballots or casting absentee ballots on the following dates:
- October 27 – November 4 (Weekdays, 8am to 4:30pm)
- October 29 & November 5 (Saturday, 9am to 1pm)
- November 7 (Monday, 8am to 5pm)
Absentee Voting Locations:
- North County Recreation Complex
2577 Redman Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
- Board of Elections (BOE)
725 Northwest Plaza Drive
St. Ann, MO 63074
- UMSL Millennium Student Center
17 Arnold Grobman Drive
Bellerive Acres, MO 63121
- St. Louis County Library
Mid County Branch
7821 Maryland Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
- St. Louis County Library
Daniel Boone Branch
300 Clarkson Road
Ellisville, MO 63011
- STLCC Meramec
Business Administration Building (Room 105)
11333 Big Bend Road
Kirkwood, MO 63122
- St. Johns UCC Mehlville
11333 St. Johns Church Road
Green Park, MO 63123
St. Charles County
St. Charles County Election Authority
397 Turner Boulevard, St. Peters
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Jefferson County
Election Authority
729 Maple Street
Hillsboro, MO 63050