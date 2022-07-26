ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones declared a state of emergency in the City of St. Louis Tuesday after record rainfall and flash flooding in the area.

The mayor signed an executive order to allow the State of Missouri if approved to request federal support to help residents and small businesses.

“Communities throughout our region were devastated by last night’s record rainfall and flooding,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My heart goes out to all those families who were impacted, and I remain in consistent communication with our partners at the county, state, and federal governments. This declaration of emergency will help us get the resources we need to begin our city’s recovery.”

Public safety officials advised residents to check their local forecast for updates on the weather and avoid driving through standing water.