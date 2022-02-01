Mayor Tishaura Jones, elected officials, bring in Black History Month honoring St. Louis’ rich past

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis celebrated the start of Black History Month with a flag-raising ceremony downtown.

The African American Caucus gathered with city elected officials, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, to raise the Pan-African flag outside of City Hall Tuesday morning. This tradition was started eight years ago by former Alderman Terry Kennedy to honor black history and serve as a kick-off celebration to Black History Month.



St. Louis is just one of two cities in the entire country that raises the Pan-African flag for the historic month of February, which is an accomplishment Ward 26 Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard said the city should be proud of.

After the flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Jones headed over to the Griot Museum of Black History in north St. Louis. She received a personal tour from Founder, President, and CEO Lois Conley. The Griot was first opened in 1997 and is the first cultural institution in St. Louis that is solely dedicated to revealing the broad scope of black history and culture.

As one walks through the museum and see all the compelling exhibits, one can literally feel the rich history of African American heritage. Although the wax figures tell stories of the past, a piece of black history was walking – live in the flesh – among us. Mayor Jones is the first black female mayor of St. Louis.

During her reign, she has placed an emphasis on inclusion and diversity in her office that allows for well-rounded, multiple-perspective decisions and policies to be made. Mayor Jones says she is most proud of getting direct cash assistance to residents and looks forward to rolling out her Economic Justice Action Plan later this year.



“It means everything to be the first black woman mayor of the city of St. Louis. A city I love. A city I was born and raised in. To be able to write historic wrongs,” Jones said. “A lot of policy decisions have left a lot of black people just flat out ignored by their government, and I want to change that.”

“St. Louis should be a place where everyone should be able to thrive no matter the color of their skin, who they love, how they worship or any identity that they hold.”



Mayor Jones discussed the recent bomb threats that her office and HBCUs around the country, including Harris-Stowe State University, have received leading into Black History Month. She says we are in scary times where there is a lot of anger in our country and it is “stoking the fears of people and making them make unwise decisions.”

Mayor Jones is encouraging the community to reflect on the rich black history that can be found right here in St. Louis, including the Griot Museum of Black History. For more information on the Griot or for ways to support the museum, visit their website here.