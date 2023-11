ST. LOUIS – Regulating short-term rentals is back on St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans Monday as she signs two bills.

The board of aldermen gave final approval to the measures on Friday. Owners will now need permits to operate short-term rentals. They must also have a contact person available 24 hours a day in case of an emergency.

Violators could have their permits revoked and face a $500 fine.