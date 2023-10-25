ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and will follow precautionary measures for the next several days, according to the mayor’s office.

Jones tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a conference visit in Baltimore on Tuesday night. The mayor’s office says she is experiencing mild symptoms.

For at least the next five days, Jones will be working from home and holding meetings virtually. The mayor’s office says that decision was made to “protect the health and safety of her staff and others around her.” All close contacts of Jones have been notified.

The mayor’s office says Jones is fully vaccinated and has received the latest booster shots.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states getting a vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and new variants. CDC officials also consider the vaccine “a safer, more reliable way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19.”

To find vaccine opportunities around the St. Louis area, click here.