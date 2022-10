ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proposed using at least $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds to make city streets safer.

She said the money would pay for a new city-wide approach to traffic safety. It would be along major roads like Grand and Kingshighway. Jones said people have told her they don’t feel safe on city roads and streets.

She said something needs to be done to bring a feeling of security back to home and business owners, as well as fans at Cardinals and Blues games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.