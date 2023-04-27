ST. LOUIS – A coalition of mayors from cities along the Mississippi – from Wisconsin to Louisiana, are in St. Louis Thursday to get an update on the flood forecast from the National Weather Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It comes after an emergency management committee met in Clarksville, Missouri Wednesday night to prepare for possible flooding along the Mississippi River. The city plans to build a removable flood wall.

Some of the current river levels are slowing down work a bit. They hope to have the flood wall completed within two years.