McCloskeys indicted on firearms charges after waving guns at protesters

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday, July 20, 2020 that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

ST. LOUIS – A gun-waving couple who drew national attention after being photographed in front of their home brandishing firearms at protesters has been indicted.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each indicted Tuesday afternoon on charges of exhibiting guns at a protest and tampering with evidence.

Earlier in the day, a St. Louis judge continued the case against the McCloskeys until next week.

The couple pointed guns at protestors back in June, who were marching through their gated Central West End neighborhood on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskeys were previously charged by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with a felony after the incident with protestors outside their CWE home.

The McCloskeys have said they feared for their safety and their attorney, Joel Schwartz, argued that they are not guilty of any felony offenses. No shots were ever fired.

“What you’re witnessing here in this case is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, Democrat government of the city of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” said Mark McCloskey. “Every single human being who was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser.”

Trespassing ordinance violation charges were eventually dropped against nine of the protestors. Schwartz called that “illuminating” saying that the protestors were on the McCloskey’s property.

Schwartz said he’s waiting to see the official charges but understands the couple has been indicted.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has previously said that he would pardon the McCloskey if they’re convicted because they were protecting their home.

Latest headlines: