McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court hearing, in St. Louis. The couple, who face charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters near their St. Louis home in June, are asking a judge to remand the case back to the grand jury for reconsideration. Attorney Joel Schwartz’s motion cites a judge’s decision in December to take the case away from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and appoint a special prosecutor because Gardner made reference to the case in political fundraising emails. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Central West End husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are asking a judge to send their case back to the grand jury, citing concerns about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of it.

Attorney Joel Schwartz, in an email Wednesday, says that “bias” from Gardner’s office tainted the grand jury process.” A hearing on the motion to remand is scheduled for April 30.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey emerged as celebrities in conservative circles after the charges were filed and even spoke on video at the Republican National Convention last year.

