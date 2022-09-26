ST. LOUIS – McCluer High School is holding a town hall meeting Monday night.

The school wants to address student behavior. Classes were cancelled last Tuesday, so students could “pause and reset” following a rough Monday.

Part of the air conditioning system went out, with temperatures rising above 80 degrees in some classrooms. Officials said during lunch, someone set off a smoke bomb, forcing an evacuation. Then the school said some students started fighting, which officials broke up. The air conditioning is now fixed.

Officials said they want to hear suggestions for improving the safety for McCluer students at Monday night’s town hall. The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the high school.