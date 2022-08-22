ST. LOUIS – A former McCluer North High School security guard was sentenced Monday for recording his sexual abuse of a child over many years.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Mark A. Bennett of Ferguson admitted that his victim was younger than 10 years of age when he began abusing her and filming it.

The abuse went on for years until Bennett, 48, tried to download child pornography, which triggered a tip on Dec. 12, 2019, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who then alerted the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI.

Investigators searched Bennett’s home and found 589 pictures and videos of the girl’s abuse, as well as 1,500 electronic files of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Bennett did not meet his victim through his job.

In March 2022, Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child pornography.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Bennett to 25 years in federal prison.