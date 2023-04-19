ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Less than three weeks after Tim Lohmar’s abrupt resignation as St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney, County Executive Steve Ehlmann has appointed a successor.

On Wednesday, Ehlmann named Joseph McCulloch the county’s next chief prosecutor.

“Joe McCulloch is an experienced trial attorney with a broad range of experience in criminal law, ranging from traffic offenses to homicide,” Ehlmann said.

The county council has scheduled a confirmation vote for the April 24 meeting. If confirmed, McCulloch’s tenure would begin on May 1. His term would end on Dec. 31, 2024.

According to a statement from the county, McCulloch served 20 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, working as a patrol officer, and advancing to the Special Narcotics Unit, a homicide detective, and an acting commander.

McCulloch earned his law degree from Saint Louis University while working full-time as a police officer.

McCulloch joined the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 2000 and launched his own practice in 2002. He served as a municipal judge and judicial instructor in the county, and was a member of the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facility Authority.