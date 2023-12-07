ST. LOUIS — Artificial Intelligence may soon help you order a burger and the employees that make it. Google is working with McDonald’s on a multi-year global partnership to enhance their restaurant technology. The collaboration aims to leverage Google Cloud’s hardware, data, and artificial intelligence technologies to improve restaurant operations and customer experiences.

A Google Cloud team in Chicago is focused on creating generative AI applications for customer and crew experiences. They are working at McDonald’s global innovation center, Speedee Labs.

McDonald’s plans to use Google’s cloud technology in their mobile app, loyalty program, and self-service kiosks. It will be distributed to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants. They hope it improves insights into equipment performance and reduces disruptions.

The hardware and software upgrades are set to roll out to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants next year. McDonald’s has ambitious plans to open nearly 10,000 restaurants in the next four years, targeting 50,000 global locations by the end of 2027.

The company aims for unprecedented growth, with a focus on core menu items like quarter pounders and fries, which account for 65% of sales. New burger variations and expanded chicken offerings are part of McDonald’s strategy for future growth.