ST. LOUIS McDonald’s is releasing a new limited-edition happy meal for adults, complete with a very special toy.

It’s a modern take on the beloved McNugget buddy toys of the ’80s and ’90s. You can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac box.

It also comes with fries, a soft drink and, of course, the toy. there are six different buddies that come with mix-and-match outfits.

The meals will be available at participating McDonald’s starting December 11.