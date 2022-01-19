McDonald’s employee shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon

COOL VALLEY, Mo. – A woman working at a McDonald’s in north St. Louis County was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Col. Mark Hall, the Normandy police chief, said the employee was shot in her upper body by another woman while outside the fast-food place located in the 1700 block of S. Florissant Road.

The employee’s condition is unknown at this time but is expected to survive, according to the police chief.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.