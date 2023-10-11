O’FALLON, Mo. – One McDonald’s location in O’Fallon, Missouri, celebrated its grand reopening on Wednesday while also recognizing the owner’s battle with ALS.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The newly-reopened restaurant is owned and operated by Dave Giarla. He has owned a McDonald’s franchise for nearly 30 years. Giarla has also been diagnosed with ALS.

As part of the grand reopening, Dave’s son donated $5,000 to the ALS Association of St. Louis. O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy has also declared Oct. 11 as David Giarla Day.

The reopened McDonald’s location is at 1011 North Main Street.