CHICAGO – McDonald’s mascot Grimace celebrates a birthday next week, and the special occasion comes with a first-time treat for customers.

On June 12, fans can order a Grimace Birthday Meal. Each meal comes with a limited-edition purple shake, inspired by Grimace’s iconic color. The meal also comes with a choice of a Big Mac sandwich or ten-piece McNugget box and an order of fries.

The purple shake is a first-time menu item and will only be available through the meal.

Customers can order the birthday meal on June 12 and it will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants while supplies last, according to a news release from the company.

“We know birthdays with McDonald’s hold a special place in our fans’ hearts. Now, we’re inviting everyone to create new birthday memories with us… this time, in honor of their fuzzy purple bestie,” said McDonald’s in a news release.

In addition to the purple shakes, there are a few other ways McDonald’s plan to celebrate Grimace’s birthday.

McDonald’s is launching an exclusive video game in collaboration with Krool Toys, where players can immerse themselves in Grimace’s world. In the game, he races around classic McDonald’s birthday scenes to find his pals – like Birdie and Hamburglar – all in a quest to cut his birthday cake. The game will be free to play on desktop and mobile beginning June 12.

Grimace-inspired merch, like T-shirts and socks, will be available to purchase beginning June 12 on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, while supplies last.

Fans can help drive a donation to a charity near and dear to Grimace through Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Grimace was first introduced to McDonald’s pop culture in the 1970s and is known as one of Ronald McDonald’s best friends. He is known for his relaxed and optimistic personality.