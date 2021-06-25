McKinley Bridge closes for police investigation into Madison shooting

ST. LOUIS – The McKinley Bridge is closed in both directions Friday afternoon as police are investigating a possible related incident in Madison, Ill.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFox helicopter was over the scene. Investigators were checking out a red car that was stopped on the bridge.

The Illinois State police are taking over the investigation. It is not clear when the bridge will reopen.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with more details as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.

Images from the Madison, Illinois incident:

