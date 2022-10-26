ST. LOUIS – Winter trout chasers now have a greater opportunity to catch a rainbow-colored fish because of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Winter Trout Program.

In November, winter trout season officially begins for MDC’s St. Louis Urban Fishing Program.

Each year, MDC stocks nearly 40,000 rainbow trout during the winter months. The areas where they are stocked span from 12 lakes in St. Louis City and County, to Union City Lake in Franklin County, to five lakes in the August A. Busch Conservation area on Route D in St. Charles.

“MDC will stock rainbow trout November through February,” Denise Otto, a MDC fisheries management biologist, said. “These trout are spawned and raised in MDC hatcheries.”

Here’s a list of area lakes that will be stocked with winter trout.

