MDC warns deer hunters of a deadly disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to inform hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

CWD is a deadly infectious disease found in deer and other members of the deer family, known as cervids, that will kill all animals it infects. The is no cure or vaccine for CWD. It was found in Missouri’s free-ranging deer population in 2012, and since then it has been found in 18 counties.

CWD is rare being found in 206 deer out of 152,300 tested deer. The MDC hopes to keep the disease rare through the precautions they are enacting.

All season the MDC will have voluntary testing available at select places throughout the state. There, hunters can leave their deer heads for testing, free results will be available in three weeks or less.

At the beginning of the firearms season, Nov. 13 and Nov.14, hunters will be required to take their deer in for testing at one of MDC’s many mandatory stations. Deer that will be taken to a licensed meat processor or taxidermist, or deer heads that will be left at an MDC CWD sampling station for disposal after sampling, may be taken to a sampling station in any county.

For MDC CED regulations and to see the list of CWD management zones, visit the MDC website.