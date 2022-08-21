JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services published its third annual report on the Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program.

Under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution, DHSS is required to submit a yearly report to the Governor as it relates to the efficient discharge of responsibilities. The program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021, is the base of the reported activities.

One of the tasks of the DHSS is to provide secure and safe access to medical marijuana for qualifying Missouri patients. In this third year of the program, DHSS issued 4,979 agent (facility employee) identification cards, renewed 38,347 patient licenses, and issued 119,894 new patient licenses.

Improvements like their new call management system as well as an electronic physician certification form helped patients through the application process. The percentage of patients who initially had to make corrections on their applications reduced from 21.39% at the beginning of the program year to 13.02% at the end of it.

“We are proud of our team member’s hard work, from answering patient inquiries and processing applications to overseeing and guiding licensed facilities,” said Director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation Lyndall Fraker. “In order to get facilities open for business, our inspectors averaged five commencement inspections per week in the program year 2021, which was a monumental undertaking.”

DHSS plans to continue monitoring the ability to meet patients’ needs as well as the progression of facilities in the area. Help from Missouri’s licensed facilities and patients with an impartial application of the law is needed for the future.

“This program is not just about creating access to safe products for patients,” said Fraker. “It’s also about the veterans who served our country.”

The state legislature appropriates a transfer of funds from the program to the Missouri Veterans Commission every year. As of June 30, 2022, the department had transferred $13,987,820 and is approved to transfer $13,000,000 during the current fiscal year.

To view an electric copy of the annual report, please visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.